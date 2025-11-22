Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.67 Million Position in Onespan Inc $OSPN

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Onespan worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Onespan by 49.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 721,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 238,041 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 201,585 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 50,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $598,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 83,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,805.48. This trade represents a 148.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of OSPN opened at $11.99 on Friday. Onespan Inc has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.18 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 24.90%. Onespan has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Onespan Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onespan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Onespan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Onespan in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Onespan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Further Reading

