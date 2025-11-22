Carclo (LON:CAR) Announces Earnings Results

Carclo (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.90 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Carclo had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.91%.

Carclo Stock Down 12.5%

Shares of LON CAR opened at GBX 61.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.90. Carclo has a 52 week low of GBX 19 and a 52 week high of GBX 84.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Williamson bought 10,000 shares of Carclo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 per share, with a total value of £6,700. Also, insider Frank Doorenbosch purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 59 per share, with a total value of £29,500. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo is a global precision engineering group that designs, industrialises and manufactures regulated, high-reliability solutions at scale in Life Sciences, Aerospace and Safety & Security—delivered in-region, for-region.

