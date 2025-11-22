Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,850 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2,401.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Zacks Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $663.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.80. The company has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

