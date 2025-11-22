Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.7 billion-$17.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.6 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Corteva from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $65.55 on Friday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Corteva by 40.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

