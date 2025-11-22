J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 13.07 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 7.60%.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Stock Performance
SMJ stock opened at GBX 125 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.92. J. Smart & Co. has a 12-month low of GBX 110 and a 12-month high of GBX 140. The firm has a market cap of £48.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.
About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC
