J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 13.07 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 7.60%.

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Stock Performance

SMJ stock opened at GBX 125 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.92. J. Smart & Co. has a 12-month low of GBX 110 and a 12-month high of GBX 140. The firm has a market cap of £48.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Get J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC alerts:

About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

Receive News & Ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.