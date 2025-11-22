Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 37,600 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. $TCBX

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Third Coast Bancshares worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 729,700.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of TCBX opened at $36.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $513.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.37. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $41.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.48 million for the quarter. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCBX. Stephens raised their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

