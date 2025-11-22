Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 166,900 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Sally Beauty worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 123.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.80 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 5.5%

Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $947.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.090 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Max R. Rangel bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,245.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,245. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

