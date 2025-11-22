Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 79.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 814,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 359,876 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $8,847,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 245,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,861 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 273,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 157,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 98,876 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $35.61 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.72 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.4528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

