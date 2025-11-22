Seeds Investor LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

SPMO stock opened at $114.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

