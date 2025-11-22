Seeds Investor LLC Sells 299 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Seeds Investor LLC decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 261.0% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super now owns 70,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 110,614 shares of company stock worth $53,085,917 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE MSI opened at $368.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.75 and a twelve month high of $503.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $432.68 and its 200 day moving average is $433.26.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

