Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp (IN) $HBNC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,840 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Horizon Bancorp (IN) worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 11.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 4.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (IN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp (IN) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Stock Up 4.2%

Horizon Bancorp (IN) stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $838.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.90. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $59.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.34 million. Horizon Bancorp (IN) had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s dividend payout ratio is -16.28%.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

