Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.7% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSM. Bank of America lifted their price target on Insmed from $142.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $171.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Insmed from $139.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.53.

Insmed Trading Down 0.4%

INSM opened at $198.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.79. Insmed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $208.00. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.Insmed’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total transaction of $4,985,951.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,889.56. This trade represents a 33.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.87, for a total value of $1,958,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482,599.23. The trade was a 13.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 252,922 shares of company stock valued at $43,533,383 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

