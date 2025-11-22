Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,270 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,106 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Lyft were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.54.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.40%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 835,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,640. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 525,759 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,085.16. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 31,071 shares of company stock worth $574,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Lyft from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

