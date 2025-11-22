Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $640,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,732 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 671,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $83.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 13.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.