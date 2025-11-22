Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 113,385 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC $LXFR

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113,385 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Luxfer worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the first quarter worth $124,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 31.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of LXFR opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on LXFR

About Luxfer

(Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.