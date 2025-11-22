Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Dorman Products worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $236,562.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $758,531.79. This represents a 23.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DORM shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Dorman Products Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $131.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $543.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.60 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

