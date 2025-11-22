Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 42,400 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc $UFCS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of United Fire Group worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $4,154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. Jones Trading lifted their price objective on United Fire Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In related news, Director John Paul E. Besong sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $79,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,494 shares in the company, valued at $790,176.44. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Fire Group Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $36.92 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $941.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.49.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.81. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

