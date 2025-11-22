Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE Stock Position Decreased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $46.47 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.