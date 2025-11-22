MAI Capital Management Lowers Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,272 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.