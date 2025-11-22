Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

EMD opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

