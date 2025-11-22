Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (EMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
EMD opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $10.68.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Featured Stories
