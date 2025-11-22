Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

