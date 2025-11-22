Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,384,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,554,672,000 after buying an additional 524,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,192,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314,860 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,877,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,373,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price target on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.36. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $180.39 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

