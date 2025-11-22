Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $97.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.8571.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

Institutional Trading of Entegris

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $316,242.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,121.24. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $37,785.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,621.32. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $644,841,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $211,786,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Entegris by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,065 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Entegris by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,173,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Entegris by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,167,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,473 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53. Entegris has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

