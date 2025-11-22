KBC Group NV Sells 1,155 Shares of KB Home $KBH

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in KB Home were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 30.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. KB Home has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.36.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.92%.The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 20,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,218,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 104,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,044.96. This represents a 16.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

