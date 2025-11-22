SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 82,782 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. $M

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 550.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,782 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 523.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 28.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 116.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Trading Up 5.6%

NYSE:M opened at $20.12 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 136,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,857.75. The trade was a 42.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,521.54. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,670. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.