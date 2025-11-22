Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 4,833 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 12.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.82.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.08%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $139.87.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

