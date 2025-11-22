Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Matson, Inc. $MATX

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Matson were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 28,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Matson by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 8.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MATX. Wolfe Research raised Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Matson from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matson in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

NYSE MATX opened at $105.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $158.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.99. Matson had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

