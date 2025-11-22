Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Argus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 2.6%

AVY stock opened at $170.34 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.77 and its 200 day moving average is $173.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

