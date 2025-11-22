Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 5.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 24,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $160.00 price objective on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $140.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.16 and a 200-day moving average of $137.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 41.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

