SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 508,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 49,954 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,597 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 27.4% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 83.27%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

