Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Creative Planning reduced its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,803 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 120.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.67%.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price objective on Kenvue in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

