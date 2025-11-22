The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Andersons were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Andersons by 552.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Andersons by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,476.64. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE opened at $49.63 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Andersons had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

