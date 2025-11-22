Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $155,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,855,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,984 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,078 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,586,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,869,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,977,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,793,000 after acquiring an additional 80,949 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $32.78 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

