Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.2% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $34,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.21.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.9%

AVGO opened at $340.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

