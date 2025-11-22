Prudential PLC Buys 440 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,579,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,983,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,109.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $38,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of WTW stock opened at $315.05 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.97 and a fifty-two week high of $352.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 215.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

