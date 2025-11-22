Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in NiSource, Inc $NI

Prudential PLC increased its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1,275.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,587 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in NiSource by 90.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 2,668.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.