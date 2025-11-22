JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,198,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,848,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.60% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $2,534,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $79.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

