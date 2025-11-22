Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.74.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

