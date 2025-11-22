Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Prudential PLC cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,995 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 16.6% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $67.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.