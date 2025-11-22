JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 897,077 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,714,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897,077 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 14.34% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,677,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 187.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

PULS stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.