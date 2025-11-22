Prudential PLC Buys 69,328 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,328 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 310.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,985,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,168,000 after acquiring an additional 615,314 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3,555.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:EQH opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equitable’s payout ratio is -39.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $293,871.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 68,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,370.24. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $1,712,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 676,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,185,935.60. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 176,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,760,599 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

View Our Latest Report on EQH

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

