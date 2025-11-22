JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,235,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,509,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.59% of Ingersoll Rand worth $1,516,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after buying an additional 3,989,643 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $211,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,030 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8,153.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,614,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,128,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,920,151,000 after purchasing an additional 859,062 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Shares of IR opened at $78.63 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.99.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

