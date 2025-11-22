JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 14,534 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.62% of Parker-Hannifin worth $1,449,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 389,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,194,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,464. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $839.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $773.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $728.78. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $869.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.