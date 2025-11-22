Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 6,079 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR opened at $66.04 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 674.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 79,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 227,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,370,450. The trade was a 25.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 206,910 shares of company stock worth $11,402,648 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

