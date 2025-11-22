JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,454,810 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.75% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $1,268,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,223,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,036,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,835 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,002,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,106,000 after buying an additional 136,970 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,605,000 after buying an additional 1,778,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,347,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,220,000 after acquiring an additional 999,522 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.65. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

