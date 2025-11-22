Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in Masco Corporation $MAS

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,590 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $126,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,872,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,673 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $111,722,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Masco by 47.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,253,000 after buying an additional 1,337,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 3,597.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,723,000 after buying an additional 933,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Zacks Research cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Argus cut their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $83.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

