Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 108,472 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

