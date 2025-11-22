Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Shares Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,997,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,411,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,499,185,000 after acquiring an additional 739,130 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $240,665,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3,142.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,268,000 after purchasing an additional 621,143 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,565,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $330.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:AJG opened at $251.29 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $239.47 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Robert Pesch acquired 4,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $247.12 per share, for a total transaction of $988,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,341,724.88. The trade was a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 50,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,224,348. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock worth $10,482,928 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

