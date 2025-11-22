Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $991,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 117.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,411 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 17,506.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,494 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,725 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,836.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,909,000 after purchasing an additional 887,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 4.5%

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

