Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,316.40. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $142.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $106.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average is $106.96. AGCO Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.